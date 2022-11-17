Lions’ Dan Campbell once slammed chairs, hit walls during an interview with Giants’ Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll described the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as an “explosive team” that can be a real threat in the red zone when looking ahead to their Week 11 matchup on Sunday.

The characterization certainly makes sense after Daboll shared an experience he had with Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell more than a decade ago while with the Miami Dolphins organization.

“As a matter of fact, when I was a coordinator for Tony Sparano – Tony said, ‘Hey, I got this guy that I think would be good. Why don’t we interview him? You take care of the interview.’ So, I interviewed Dan, and it was a great interview,” Daboll told reporters.

“He’s slamming chairs on the ground and hitting walls and going through all these drills. You guys know him; he’s a fantastic person, great family. It was an entertaining interview. (He) knew a lot. Obviously, he was very passionate, tough as nails you could tell. He was out of breath in half that interview with the stuff he was doing. Yeah, great guy.”

Daboll said Campbell got the job he was interviewing for and the next day he showed up at 5:30 a.m. and was “power cleaning and squatting.”

“He absolutely did. He’s great. I loved working with him.”

The Lions are looking to get their first three-game win streak since 2017 with a victory over the Giants on Sunday. They stopped a five-game slide with a shocking win over the Green Bay Packers, followed by a comeback victory over the Chicago Bears.

“They create explosive plays. The other thing they’re really good at is down in the red zone, finishing drives. It’s a team effort every week of how you need to play a game. But they’re an explosive team – no question about it,” Daboll said.

“It kind of all works together with special teams, offense, defense. We’re going to have to do a good job of trying to slow them down and make sure we’re tackling and not giving up 50-yard runs that they break through, taking care of the deep part of the field and things like that on defense.”

