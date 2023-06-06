Lions’ Dan Campbell praises Jared Goff, says he’s better quarterback with Detroit than Rams

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell says Goff is even better now as Goff enters his third season in Detroit.

Following Tuesday’s minicamp practice, Campbell praised Goff for how he transitioned from LA to Detroit, saying he’s matured as a quarterback in his two seasons with the Lions.

“I think he’s settled in with us. He’s gotten very comfortable with what we want to do,” Campbell said. “I think he’s, you know, everybody knows what he came from, and that wasn’t the easiest thing.

“But he just hung in there, and I think what you’re seeing is a guy who just put his head down and went back to work and worked on what he could, tried to improve on what he could. And now his confidence has really grown,” he continued. “And, along the way, he’s matured as a quarterback. I mean, he’s a better quarterback than he was there, in my opinion, because he can do more things.”

Campbell said Goff is “light-years” ahead of where he was when he arrived in Detroit.

“He’s got a really good grasp of what we’re doing, where the issues are, where the problems are,” Campbell said. “And that’s something that we really wanted him to get good at, and he wanted to get good at. And he’s worked at it, and he’s improved. So, that helps too.”

Goff led Detroit to an impressive 9-8 record during the 2022 NFL season, the first winning season for the Lions since 2017.

He threw for 4,438 yards and 27 touchdowns with just seven interceptions and had the second-highest QBR of his career.

Goff will now look to take Detroit to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Detroit selected two players to help Goff and the offense in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, taking running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick and tight end Sam LaPorta in the second round.