Lions’ Dan Campbell praises Mike White’s toughness ahead Jets’ matchup: ‘I got a lot of respect for him’

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows exactly what his team will see in quarterback Mike White when they travel to New York on Sunday to take on the New York Jets.

“He’s tough.”

That’s what Campbell told reporters of White, following his gritty performance in the Jets’ 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

JETS’ ZACH WILSON CALLS LAST FEW WEEKS A ‘LEARNING EXPERIENCE’ AFTER BEING NAMED BACKUP AGAINST LIONS

“I got a lot of respect for him. I’m watching Buffalo last week, and I mean those two hits – I say two, there was more than two – but two that got him out of the game for a minute before he came back. Those were significant hits, and he stood in there and just took it right in the ribs.”

Campbell said White seemed “unaffected” and “unfazed” upon returning to the game.

“You know it didn’t feel good. I got a lot of respect watching him. I was impressed. I was like, ‘Okay this guy’s – it doesn’t matter.’ He just needed a breather just to make sure everything’s still intact. But once he came back in – you can see why those guys rally around him. He’s tough, he’s tough.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

White told reporters on Thursday that he “feels good” and there’s no doubt that he’ll start on Sunday.

“Like I said Monday, I’m preparing as such, and until something changes, then we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

The Jets’ are hoping to break their 11-year playoff drought, while the Lions, who have won five of their last six, are also on the playoff bubble.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.