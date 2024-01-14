Lions fan Eminem pleads to Rams’ Matthew Stafford: ‘Let us have this one’

Rap legend Eminem spent 12 seasons rooting for quarterback Matthew Stafford to lead his Detroit Lions to the promised land. He was even there for the halftime show at Super Bowl LI, where Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the Rams and Lions pitted against each other in the wild-card round on Sunday, Eminem is pleading to Stafford now.

“Can you just let us have this one?” he said in a video directed at Stafford ahead of Sunday night’s matchup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the hilarious video post by “Sunday Night Football” on X, Eminem alluded to being there alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for the halftime performance in Super Bowl LI.

“Stafford, what’d I say? You owe me this favor, bro,” he said. “I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you. I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you!”

Some may think Eminem is just joking around, but the “8 Mile” star doesn’t play about Detroit and its sports teams. He’s a huge fan of the Lions, and has been vocal about his support of the franchise in past years, especially when Stafford was the first overall selection by the team and led the way for over a decade.

FROM OUTKICK: REFS MISS ABSURD PASS INTERFERENCE DURING BROWNS/TEXANS GAME: VIDEO

When Stafford ended up making the Super Bowl with the Rams in his first year with Los Angeles, Eminem was supportive.

But the times have changed, and he’s supporting Jared Goff now as the Lions’ quarterback.

For the first time since 1993, the Lions won the NFC North behind some fantastic play from Goff and the star-studded Lions offense, which also features budding rookie stars Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, as well as steady veterans like Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery.

The Lions earned the No. 3 seed with a 10-6 record during the regular season, and head coach Dan Campbell, who is always aggressive no matter the situation, will surely be revved up to take down Stafford and the Rams.

That said, Stafford’s pass game under head coach Sean McVay has been just as potent as it was during their Super Bowl run in 2021, as Los Angeles’ own rookie star, Puka Nacua, has created another scary matchup for defenses at receiver alongside Cooper Kupp. Second-year running back Kyren Williams has also kept defenses honest with his powerful game on the ground.

It’s a matchup that’s expected to have a lot of points scored for both teams, but Eminem wants his due for rooting on Stafford in the past, with the Lions moving on to the next round.