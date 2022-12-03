Lions get huge boost on offense in final playoff push

The Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot — they do need some help — but their already high-powered offense is getting a jolt this weekend.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, a first-round pick, is set to make his NFL debut Sunday when the Lions face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit.

The Alabama product was arguably the most talented receiver in a stacked 2022 class that featured Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks, Christian Watson, George Pickens and Alec Pierce.

Many thought he would be the first receiver off the board earlier this year, but a torn ACL he suffered in the national championship game in January lowered his draft stock, and Detroit snagged him with the 12th pick of the draft.

Williams will line up alongside second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is in a breakout campaign of his own. In 10 games, St. Brown has caught 65 passes for 716 yards and four scores.

In his lone season at Bama — he spent his first two years at Ohio State — he caught 79 passes, 15 of them touchdowns, for 1,572 yards. He was named a first-team All-American for his efforts.

Williams started the season on injured reserve and returned to practice Nov. 21, opening his 21-day window for a return, which only took 13 days.

Williams’ name is already known throughout the NFL, but he’ll have six games this season to show the league what he’s about.