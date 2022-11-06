Lions hand Aaron Rodgers, Packers fifth straight loss

Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions, including two in the red zone, doomed the Green Bay Packers in their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Detroit won the game, 15-9.

Rodgers had two interceptions in the first half – one to safety Kirby Joseph and the other to rookie Aidan Hutchinson. He would throw a second one to Joseph in the second half, adding to the woes the offense faced during the game.

The two-time reigning MVP was 23-for-43 with 291 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. The wide receiver finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. The score came in the third quarter and cut the deficit to two points after a missed two-point attempt.

Jared Goff would follow the Packers’ touchdown with a scoring drive of his own. He ran a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Mitchell.

Goff finished 14-for-26 with 137 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The other touchdown pass came in the first quarter to Shane Zylstra. He also had an interception to Jaire Alexander.

Jamaal Williams had 81 yards on the ground against his former team. Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit with four catches for 55 yards.

The Packers now have lost five in a row. Rodgers’ two red-zone interceptions was the first time he’s done that in a game during his career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It’s the first time Rodgers has led the Packers to five straight losses since 2008.

Detroit moved to 2-6 on the season.