Lions release two players following gambling suspensions, stick with first-round draft pick

The Detriot Lions have released wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore after both players were suspended, alongside three others, by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes announced Friday that Cephus, a fifth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and Moore, a fourth-year safety, had been released following the league’s announcement that both players had been suspended “indefinitely” for betting on NFL games last season.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Holmes said in a statement, provided by the team’s website.

“These players exhibited decision-making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately.”

Lions’ 2022 first-round draft pick Jameson Williams and wideout Stanley Berryhill were also named in the NFL’s investigation and were suspended “for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season.”

Detroit did not cut Williams or Berryhil but said it plans to work with them “to ensure they understand the severity of these violations.”

“We are disappointed by the decision-making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Williams was drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

“Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit,” the agency that represents Williams said in a statement.

“However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility.”

The league said Friday that it “uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was also suspended indefinitely as part of the league’s review.

“We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions,” the team said, via ESPN. “All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office.”