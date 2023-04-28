Lions’ stunning pick of Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs sends social media into frenzy

The Detroit Lions made a solid trade down from No. 6 overall with the Arizona Cardinals, and with the No. 12 pick, they decided to take Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

It was the first big stunner of the night.

In recent seasons, teams have not been inclined to select running backs in the first round because of the upside other players have shown going later in the draft. But with the selection of Gibbs, two running backs went in the Top 12 with Bijan Robinson going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall.

But that really wasn’t the reason why confusion was found on social media.

The Lions already have two veteran running backs on their roster in D’Andre Swift and free-agent signee David Montgomery, who comes from the Chicago Bears.

That doesn’t seem to matter to GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, who were seen absolutely hyped in their draft room in Detroit.

Others don’t really share the same excitement.

But there wasn’t hatred all around on the pick.

Former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst Robert Griffin III is one that loves the pick for Detroit.

“Detroit Lions fans will LOVE Jahmyr Gibbs. He is a defenders worst nightmare when in space. The Lions will move him all around the field as a running back and a receiver because he is DYNAMITE with the ball in his hands.

Gibbs will bring sub-4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash to Detroit as well as a reliable pair of hands. He had 926 rushing yards and 444 yards through the air for the Crimson Tide last season with 10 total touchdowns.

What this means for Swift especially is a big question, though, because he took a backseat to Jamaal Williams last season under head coach Dan Campbell. Gibbs brings the same versatility that Swift does to the group, but the latter has the experience.

Either way, Lions fans, and NFL fans in general, are split on how they feel about this stunning move by Detroit.