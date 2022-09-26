Little Rock police officer arrested and relieved of duty

A Little Rock Police Department officer has been relieved of duty and placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into a domestic violence call.

Cristian Gallegos has been charged with third-degree domestic battery. He is 29 years old, according to KLRT-TV.

Officers were called to a home at 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Family members said that a woman had been struck by Gallegos.

Police say during the on-scene investigation, responding officers determined the victim had physical injuries.

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT ALLOWS RESIDENTS TO VOTE ON RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA

Gallegos was taken to the major crimes division for a review of facts by detectives and supervisors.

He was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center, FOX 16 reported.

Gallegos has served with the Little Rock Police Department since February 2019.

While the criminal investigation is ongoing, the Little Rock Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also comprehensively investigate the incident.