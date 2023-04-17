LIV golfer Jed Morgan wants more events, calls time off ‘frustrating’

One of the key reasons LIV Golf was popular among PGA Tour competitors was because of the laid-back schedule and the large sums of money being thrown around – not to mention events only consisting of 54 holes.

Jed Morgan, a 23-year-old golfer from Australia, expressed his frustration with the lack of tournaments.

“There’s obviously quite a bit of time off with the LIV stuff at the moment, which is a little bit frustrating,” Morgan told news.au.com on Friday. “Part of being a good golfer is playing a few tournaments in a row and getting some form that way.”

LIV Golf’s 2023 season consists of 14 events, six more than there was in the inaugural season. Players can win money individually or in team play. Morgan has made more than $1.5 million in his starts and would like to see a few more events on his calendar in 2024.

“I think a lot of the guys would like to see it grow to 18 events, but that’s from a young guy speaking. Others might like 14,” he added. “You probably need to play a few more events each year to keep yourself sharp.”

LIV Golf will soon hit the thick of its schedule as spring turns to summer. LIV hits Adelaide, Australia, this coming weekend and then Singapore to finish up the month of April. In mid-May, LIV Golf returns to the United States in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Morgan’s best finish this season came in Orlando. He was 5-under par for the tournament and finished in 27th.