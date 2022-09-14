LIV golfers to compete for $50 million purse in end-of-season team championship event: report

The money that LIV golfers have made by leaving the PGA Tour in order to join the upstart league is staggering.

Multiple players have reportedly been paid hefty signing bonuses in order to join LIV Golf, resulting in their suspension from PGA Tour events.

However, LIV is not done throwing money around, offering the richest purse in golf history for the season-ending team championship event.

The tournament will be played at Trump National Doral Miami in late October, and golfers will compete for a $50 million purse, according to ESPN.

The first-place team prize will be $16 million, with 12 four-man teams competing for the top prize. Second place gets $10 million, third place will split $8 million, and the fourth-place award is $4 million.

The format for the team championship event is also making waves.

Following a draft that will determine each of the twelve teams, seeding for the tournament will be decided by a “‘nearest the pin’-style shootout.”

“Each team will be ranked and seeded one (1) through twelve (12) for competition in the Team Series Championship based on a shootout undertaken immediately following the Player Draft preceding the Team Series Championship, with each Team Captain having one (1) shot to hit toward a target in a ‘nearest the pin’-style shootout,” LIV Golf’s rules and regulations states.

“[T]he Team whose Team Captain’s shot finishes closest to the target will be designated as the first (1st) seed and each remaining Team will be seeded based on the proximity to the target of each other Team Captain’s shot.”

The rules and regulations were revealed on Monday as part of the federal antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf made its most recent splash at the end of August, adding Open champion and world No. 2 golfer Cameron Smith to the ranks.