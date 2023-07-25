LIV Golf’s Pat Perez mourns loss of brother in heartbreaking Instagram post

LIV golfer Pat Perez mourned the loss of his younger brother, Mike Perez, on Monday.

Perez, who joined LIV Golf in 2022, posted a heart-wrenching piece on Instagram for his brother, who was 43 years old.

Perez didn’t reveal how his brother passed away.

“This is the saddest day of my life. My little brother Mikey has passed,” Perez wrote in the caption. “I don’t know what to say as I thought this day would never come. We had so much fun together growing up and he was always in my corner. We did everything together. He wanted nothing but my happiness and was so proud of me. He was the life of the party.

“Everyone that knew him loved him and he was always happy and upbeat. It’s hard to believe that I won’t be able to call him anymore and we won’t be able to spend time with each other. He was such a big part of my life and losing him is beyond devastating. I’m really at a loss for words.”

Mike Perez was a golf professional and teacher that competed on the Korn Ferry Tour. He made a single PGA appearance during the Children’s Miracle Network Classic in 2010.

“Gonna be a long life without him in it. I Love you little brother. I hope we get to see each other again one day and I hope you find your peace.”

Many in the golf community commented under Perez’s post, showing support for one of their peers in this tough time.

“So sorry as this is worst news to hear!” John Daly commented. “Luv u brother & know we all will miss him! Thinkin of you all.

Perez’s 4Aces teammate in LIV Golf, Peter Uihlein, also commented saying, “Thoughts and prayers to you and your family PP.”

Perez picked up his first PGA Tour win in 2009 at the Bob Hope Classic. He would capture wins at the OHL Classic in Mayakoba in 2016 and the CIMB Classic in 2017.