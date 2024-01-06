LIV’s Patrick Reed must pay attorney’s fees, defendant costs despite dismissal of $750 million lawsuit: report

Despite his $750 million lawsuit against multiple networks and media members being dismissed twice, Patrick Reed has reportedly been ordered to pay attorney fees and costs to the defendants.

Reed filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit in 2022 against Golfweek.com and columnist Emon Lynch, Associated Press national golf writer Doug Ferguson, Golf Channel commentators Brandel Chamblee and Damon Hack and Fox Sports golf reporter Shane Ryan.

The 2018 Masters champion claimed that the parties had “conspired” with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to defame him “since he was 23 years old” but with a recent focus on his decision to join LIV Golf, according to multiple reports.

The suit, though, was dismissed on two occasions, with the most recent being last September.

According to The Tributary in Jacksonville, the court said that Reed had “brought the meritless lawsuits in order to stifle free speech.”

“Many of the statements are not about Reed. Some statements are about LIV Golf, of which Reed is a member, but not specifically about Reed,” U.S. Middle District Court Judge Timothy Corrigan wrote in his dismissal in September, according to The Florida-Times Union. “Others are matters of opinion or permissible rhetorical hyperbole. Still others are statements of fact, the truth of which are not challenged.”

Chamblee once said those who join LIV are “destroying the game” and “their reputations.”

Reed’s representatives claimed that he suffered more than just a hostile work environment — he’s also lost out on “multiple multi-million dollar sponsorship deals as a result of the continuous harm that Brandel Chamblee and NBC’s Golf Channel’s have inflicted and continue to inflict upon Mr. Reed with defamatory publications that are false and/or made with a reckless disregard for the truth.”

But Corrigan said Reed did not “meet the required pleading of actual malice to hold the press liable for defamation. While Reed may be frustrated at the negative media coverage he receives [some of which seems over the top], under Florida law and the First Amendment, Reed fails to bring actionable defamation claims and his cases therefore must be dismissed.”

Reed officially joined LIV on June 11, 2022, after winning nine PGA tournaments, his most recent being the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.

Reed was also a member of the 2014, 2016 and 2018 Ryder Cup teams, and the 2015, 2017 and 2019 Presidents Cup Winners. He became an instant fan favorite during the 2016 event with his classic Sunday singles battle with Rory McIlroy.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

