Longtime Texas A&M defensive line coach Terry Price dies at 55

Texas A&M defensive line coach Terry Price has died at the age of 55, the school announced Friday.

Price coached in the SEC for 28 years and returned to Texas A&M in 2012. He played for the Aggies under coaches Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum from 1986-1989.

Price also coached at Western Kentucky (1994), Ole Miss (1995-98 and 2009-11). Auburn (1999-2008) and Texas Tech (2011).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. “The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss.”

RAY LEWIS III, SON OF HALL OF FAMER RAY LEWIS, DIED OF A SUSPECTED OVERDOSE: POLICE REPORT

The Texas A&M football program paid tribute to Price on social media, calling the assistant coach a “legend.”

“A legend on the playing field and the sidelines, it is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Terry Price and offer our deepest condolences to Coach Price’s family and friends,” the Aggies’ Twitter account shared.

During his coaching tenure, Price helped develop standouts such as two-time All-American pass rusher Myles Garrett. In 2017, the Cleveland Browns selected Garrett No. 1 overall in the draft.

Price is also credited with helping guide late NFL linebacker Quentin Groves when he was at Auburn. Groves finished his college football career at the top of the Tigers’ all-time sacks list.

In 2020, the Aggies had the SEC’s top ranked defense, with Price at the helm.

Price previously said coming to College Station was a “life-changing decision.”

“Not only did I have a chance to play football here, but I met lifelong friends, got a great degree and at the end of the day, I’m an Aggie for life,” he said in 2018 after Fisher was named the head coach. “So blessed and excited to be a part of Coach Fisher’s staff.”

Price is survived by his wife, Kenya, and two sons, Alexander and Devin.

Devin played wide receiver at Texas A&M, and recently decided to transfer to FAU.

“We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers,” Fisher said.