Longtime UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement: ‘Truly blessed’

Brittney Palmer, arguably the most famous octagon girl in the UFC, announced her retirement Thursday.

Palmer has been with the UFC 16 years, winning the World MMA Award for Ringcard Girl of the Year six times.

She said this weekend’s UFC 296 in Las Vegas, headlined by Colby Covington, will be her final event.

She made the announcement at this year’s World MMA Awards, where she was named the Ringcard Girl of the Year a fourth consecutive year.

“I truly am honored to accept this award. Thank you to the UFC, Fighter’s Only, and all the fans who voted for me. Well, there’s no better time to say it,” she said.

“But after 16 years with UFC, I’ve decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event, and I’m so absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience.”

Palmer got a healthy ovation during the announcement.

“I’ve traveled the world and met some incredible people, and I’ve met some lifelong friends. I will forever appreciate the memories, and I’m so excited for the future. Thank you to the UFC, Dana White and to all the fans for this incredible honor. I’m truly blessed to be a part of this journey. I love you guys.”

After her speech, Palmer laid her shorts down on the ground to symbolize her retirement just as fighters lay their gloves down after their final match.

Palmer debuted at UFC 125 on New Year’s Day 2011 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. She also is an artist who has had her work exhibited in Los Angeles, New York and Milan.

