Los Angeles airport power outage impacts terminals, halts TSA line

One of America’s largest airports, the Los Angeles International Airport, was experiencing a severe power outage Wednesday that shrouded some terminals in darkness and halted departing flights, officials say. By 3 p.m. Wednesday, power was restored and flights resumed.

“Most of our terminals are impacted by the loss of power and crews are assessing the issue. Some departing flights may be impacted due to no power to jet bridges,” LAX officials said in a tweet. “Please allow extra time and check your flight status as we learn more.”

The airport tweeted out Wednesday afternoon that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was working to solve the issue, and that “some terminals, traffic lights and other systems may not have power. Our teams are working on the issues with DWP now.”

The airport later announced it had returned to “normal” operations.

Several people on social media shared photos of black screens at terminals, and even blacked out walkways between the terminal and plane.

Because of the outage, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped screening passengers in most terminals and is asking travelers to allow for extra time in the screening process.