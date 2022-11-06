Los Angeles County deputies save two teenagers believed to have ingested fentanyl

Los Angeles County deputies saved two teenagers allegedly suffering from fentanyl poisoning, video footage shows.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Thursday night regarding medical distress, the sheriff’s department said in a press release. The caller said two teenagers, both 17, were not breathing.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found the two teenagers lying unresponsive on a bedroom floor as family members performed CPR.

The deputies, believing the teenagers had both ingested fentanyl, began administering three doses of Naloxone, otherwise known as Narcan, while also performing CPR.

Both teenagers began breathing within minutes and deputies located their pulses.

The teenagers were transported to a hospital for treatment, and have since been released to their parents.

“If not for the swift, decisive action of these deputies, both young men would have become lives claimed by the opioid pandemic,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in the press release.