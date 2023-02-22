Los Angeles DA George Gascon to announce charges in Catholic Bishop’s murder

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is expected to announce charges against the suspect accused of killing Catholic Bishop David O’Connell.

Gascon will hold a press conference at noon local time Wednesday, where officials are expected to reveal the suspect’s identity.

Authorities have not released many details of the killing.

O’Connell, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was fatally shot in an incident at his home in Hacienda Heights this past weekend.

Deputies responded to the shooting, and when they arrived at the scene, they discovered O’Connell with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

O’Connell, 69, was named an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles by Pope Francis in 2015. Archbishop José H. Gomez announced the news during Mass on Saturday.

“Our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell has passed away unexpectedly,” he said. “It’s a shock and I have no words to express my sadness. As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for 45 years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.”

