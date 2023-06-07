Los Angeles DA George Gascon’s office leaves Twitter, cites ‘unchecked vitriol’

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s office is leaving Twitter, stating in a Tuesday tweet that minorities have been targeted on the platform, citing the rise in “false information.”

Gascon made the announcement on Tuesday evening and pointed people to the district attorney’s office’s accounts on other social media platforms.

“LADA will no longer be posting content on this platform. As a prosecutor’s office, we uphold the principles of justice, fairness and equality for all. The rise in unchecked vitriol targeting marginalized communities, false information, lack of community guideline enforcement or mechanisms to otherwise address these issues, has left us with no other choice,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Gascon’s office also said that comments made regularly on its tweets have the potential to “harm” members of the community.

“While we respect the principles of the First Amendment, we also recognize that the comments regularly posted on our Twitter page have violated not only our own standards of conduct, but have had the potential to harm members of our community. As a government agency, we have a duty to promote a safe and inclusive environment, and are unwilling to serve as a space for the dissemination of harmful and hateful content,” his office said.

“LADA remains committed to transparency and accessibility. Please find us on all other platforms where we will continue to engage with the public at every opportunity,” the statement concludes.

Jonathan Hatami, who is challenging George Gascon in the upcoming 2024 district attorney election, blasted Gascon’s decision to leave Twitter in a statement to Fox News Digital, calling it a “complete lack of transparency on his part.”

“George claims responses to the LADA Twitter account are actually ‘harming the community’ If that’s true then maybe as the elected DA, George should do something about that. Running away and hiding from his constituents just shows cowardice on his part. It also doesn’t solve the alleged issues he is claiming to raise. That’s not leadership,” Hatami.

“The community has a right to know what the DA is or is not doing when it comes to public safety & criminal justice,” Hatami added.