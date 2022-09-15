Los Angeles high school fentanyl overdose: LAPD detain suspect in 15-year-old girl’s death

One person has been detained in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 15-year-old Los Angeles high school student who died on campus Tuesday night after buying drugs with a friend in a nearby Hollywood park.

Los Angeles police detectives were searching the home of a suspect Thursday who was described as a teenager, Fox Los Angeles reported.

The girl who died, identified by the news outlet as Melanie Ramos, was found dead in a bathroom inside Bernstein High School. The LAPD could confirm to Fox News that someone had been detained.

The parents of the two teens became worried when they didn’t come home Tuesday night and went out to search for them after reporting them missing. The stepfather of one girl found her collapsed in a courtyard on the school campus.

She told him her friend was in a bathroom and that they bought Percocet pills in nearby Lexington Park. Investigators believe the pills were laced with fentanyl. Ramos was found in the bathroom and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

That same night, LAPD officers discovered two other victims of drug overdoses that could be connected to the same drug dealer.

One was a 17-year-old male Hollywood High School student who was taken to a hospital. Another teen victim was found in the same area.

Paramedics administered Narcan to the fourth victim.

In a Wednesday morning news conference, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at least six students have overdosed on drugs in recent weeks.

“For the individual, who, for a number of weeks, has been spreading pain, destruction and now death – rest assured, we’re going to use the full weight and muscle of this school system, the full weight of this city’s law enforcement entity, and the DEA to know who you are, who the people behind you are and we shall bring justice to the grieving parents,” he said.