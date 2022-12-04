Los Angeles man exposes himself on train, passenger who calls to report it turned away

A Los Angeles man was caught on video exposing himself on a metro train and authorities reportedly did nothing about it when contacted by fellow passengers.

Video of the man appearing to expose and touch himself inappropriately on a Los Angeles Green Line Metro was recorded by another man who says he flagged the Metro’s hotline twice to report it but was told nothing could be done, KTTV-TV reported.

“[I told them] I have videos of this person, you want the description, the person is probably still on the train,” the unidentified caller told KTTV-TV. “I’m a daily commuter, I see this person all the time on this train. And they said no the person is probably gone and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

The caller says he observed the man scanning the crowd for female passengers while his genitalia were exposed.

“This person is exposing himself, scanning the crowd, he’s looking for female passengers, and then he’s starting to touch himself and after a while he exposed himself,” the man said.

L.A. Metro released a statement following the incident saying that it is “disappointed” it did not respond as quickly as it would have liked.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and comfort of our customers, so we are unhappy any time this type of illegal activity occurs on our system and are disappointed when we don’t respond as quickly as we think is necessary as was the case here,” the statement said.

The statement added that the department is investigating the response to the caller’s report.

“We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to improve our ability to respond to all illegal activities on the system and making investments in the people and technologies necessary to improve our response times,” the department said.