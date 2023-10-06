Los Angeles model found dead in apartment died from ‘homicidal violence,’ medical examiner rules

A freelance model who was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment last month died from “homicidal violence,” the medical examiner said Friday.

Maleesa Mooney, 31, was one of two models found dead in their apartments in Los Angeles days apart. Mooney’s lived at the Skye at Bunker Hill Apartments in downtown Los Angeles.

Her cause of death had previously been listed as “deferred,” but “Cause A” has been updated to “homicidal violence,” according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. “Cause D” was listed as “other significant conditions.”

Jourdin Pauline, told KTLA that her sister was two months pregnant when she died.

“It’s honestly so stressful,” she said. “I have thousands and thousands of scenarios in my head of what could have happened because we don’t know.”

Mooney primarily worked as a real estate agent with NestSeekers International showing million dollar homes but was going back into modeling, Pauline previously told Fox News Digital.

“She was showing million-dollar homes and was in the process of closing a few,” Pauline said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating her death. No suspects have been publicly identified.

Another aspiring model, Nichole Coats, 32, was found dead in her downtown Los Angeles apartment two days before Mooney.

Officers had responded to Coats’ home to perform a welfare check around 10 a.m., on Sept. 10., but no one responded. Two hours later, someone called to report a dead body at the home.

Coats’ cause of death is listed as “deferred” in the medical examiner’s database. Her death is not being investigated as a homicide, police have said.

Fox News Digital’s Christina Coulter contributed to this report.