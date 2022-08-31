Los Angeles murder suspect in killing of man, injuring four others arrested in Texas

A Los Angeles man linked to the fatal shooting of a father of three children and wounding four other people after a vehicle collision has been arrested in Texas.

Luis Enriquez Hernandez, 37, was taken into custody in Houston on Tuesday with assistance from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

He is expected to be extradited to Los Angeles County to face murder and attempted murder charges.

Investigators said Hernandez killed 37-year-old Jonathan Santillano, 37, on Aug. 3. Officers were called to the scene in Panorama City and found Santillano on a sidewalk unconscious, Fox Los Angeles reported.

He died at the scene.

Four other victims were also found with gunshot wounds, the LAPD said. Three were taken to a hospital, and one was treated at the scene. They all survived.

Investigators said three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision prior to the shooting. As the drivers were exchanging information, Santillano arrived on foot and offered advice and assistance.

At some point, Hernandez, an alleged gang member, approached the group and opened fire, killing Santillano, police said. He fled in a BMW.

Investigators later learned Hernandez fled to Texas and was staying in the Houston suburb of Spring.