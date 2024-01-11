Los Angeles police arrest 71-year-old ‘serial bank robber’ for allegedly carrying out another heist

A 71-year-old “serial bank robber,” who has already spent decades behind bars, is back in custody after carrying out another heist in Los Angeles, police say.

Bruce Edward Bell has been detained following a robbery that unfolded on Dec. 21 at a bank in the Sun Valley neighborhood, where he allegedly stole more than $60,000 in cash, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say Bell, who was last released from prison in July 2021 and was on supervised release at the time of his most recent arrest, “has four prior bank robbery convictions and has served over 40 years in the Federal Department of Corrections.”

In the December robbery, the LAPD says Bell “entered the location, grabbed an employee and pointed a firearm.

“Bell forced the employee to walk over to a restricted-access door. Bell demanded entry into the secure area and stated he would otherwise shoot the employee,” police added. “Once inside, Bell ordered another employee to fill his bag with cash. Bell fled from the location with over $60,000.00.”

Surveillance footage released by investigators appears to show bank staff escorting Bell behind the counter.

He then unfolds a reusable shopping bag and starts making gestures while wielding what appears to be a handgun.

A drawer near one of the teller’s desks opens, and the suspect can be seen placing items inside the bag for about the next two minutes.

Throughout the incident, the bank staff can also be seen with their hands up.

The suspect then walks away from the bank, and an individual there emerges from hiding underneath a desk.

“Witnesses at [the] scene saw Bell drive away in a 2002 silver Volvo sedan and called 911. Responding officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division spotted the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop,” the LAPD said. “During the stop, Bell was detained and a search of his car uncovered a black replica firearm and $64,000.00 in cash.”

Police say Bell, so far, is facing a kidnapping charge while jail records indicate his bail has been set at $1.6 million.

“Investigators believe there are other victims of robbery by Bell who have yet to be identified, the LAPD also said.