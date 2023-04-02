Los Angeles police ID suspect in Trader Joe’s parking lot shootout

Los Angeles police have identified the suspect in a shooting that left one person dead, and three others injured Saturday afternoon.

The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of a Trader Joe’s in the West Hills section of Los Angeles around 3:45 p.m.

The victims arrived and met with the suspect – identified 34-year-old Mark Connole of Woodland Hills – for what police believe was a drug deal.

An argument ensued and shots were fired. Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics pronounced a fourth victim dead at the scene.

The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a red Honda. A short police pursuit ensued before the driver pulled over and was taken into custody. Connole was booked at Van Nuys jail on suspicion of murder. His bail has been set at $2 million.

The deceased victim was a 45-year-old man, FOX 11 reported, citing officials. His identity is being withheld pending notification to the family.

Alan Hamilton with the LAPD told the outlet that some involved in the shootout may also be gang affiliated and other arrests could be pending.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550.

Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.