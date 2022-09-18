Los Angeles police officers shoot man holding realistic-looking airsoft rifle

Los Angeles police officers on Saturday shot and killed a man who was seen brandishing what was later determined to be a realistic-looking airsoft rifle.

Two officers responded to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street around 1:20 p.m. following a domestic violence call, police said. The area was about nine miles south of Downtown Los Angeles.

The man, later identified as 19-year-old Luis Herrera, came out of the residence carrying a type of rifle, according to police.

At least one officer opened fire, striking the man, who died at the scene, police said. Investigators later determined the man was holding a realistic-looking airsoft rifle without the usual safety orange barrel for fake guns.

Officials didn’t release details on the exact nature of the man’s confrontation with police or say whether both officers opened fire.

No officers were hurt. The shooting is under investigation.

