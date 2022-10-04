Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce shot and killed while walking home

A rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles as he was walking home Monday night, his family told local media.

The artist known as Half Ounce was walking in Koreatown at about 11:30 p.m. with a friend when an SUV pulled up and a passenger began firing, Fox Los Angeles reported.

The rapper was found by first responders in front of an apartment building with gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department said. His friend ran from the scene, and it was unclear if any shots were fired back at the suspects.

Authorities told the news outlet the rapper was on the phone with his wife, who is pregnant, when she heard gunshots and rushed to the scene. He leaves behind three children, a 9-month-old son, a 2-year-old son, and an 8-year-old daughter.

No arrests have been made.

The killing came weeks after another rapper was killed in Los Angeles. Philadelphia hip-hop artist PnB Rock was shot and killed while eating at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles with his girlfriend in South L.A. on Sept. 13 when a suspect approached them and robbed them at gunpoint.

The rapper, whose legal name was Rakim Allen, was shot in the back and chest several times during the robbery, and the suspect fled in a getaway car, police said.

A 40-year-old man and his teenage son have been arrested and charged with the killing.