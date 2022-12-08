Los Angeles Zoo’s oldest gorilla, Evelyn, dies at 46

Evelyn, the oldest gorilla in the history of the Los Angeles Zoo, has died at the age of 46, the zoo announced Wednesday.

The western lowland gorilla was euthanized “as she had been experiencing health issues leading to a decline in her quality of life over the last couple of weeks,” the zoo tweeted.

OLDEST GORILLA IN AMERICA DIES AT 64 IN KENTUCKY: ‘MISS HER GREATLY’

“We are all so deeply saddened over the loss of Evelyn,” animal keeper Tania Prebble said in a zoo tweet. “Words cannot describe how much love and joy she gave everyone.”

The zoo said western lowland gorillas can live 30 to 40 years in the wild.

Evelyn was born at the zoo in 1976. She was known for her red hair and “independent and charismatic personality,” according to the zoo.