Louisiana bank employees go to hospitals after handling flyers left in night dropbox

Three bank employees in Louisiana took themselves to hospitals Monday after coming into contact with flyers that were left in the night dropbox, authorities said.

The three employees at Investar Bank went to get checked out around 10 a.m., a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman told Fox News Digital.

NEW ORLEANS COP ACCUSED OF MOLESTING GIRL WHOSE SEX ASSAULT HE WAS INVESTIGATING

“These flyers were dropped off to at least five other businesses in the area,” fire spokesman Justin Hill said.

A handful of other businesses in Baton Rouge were also shut down around noon, WBRZ-TV reported.

Authorities didn’t name the impacted businesses.

A hazmat crew was at the scene and was investigating, Hill said.