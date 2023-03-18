Louisiana convicted child rapist to be chemically castrated after serving 35-year prison sentence

A convicted child rapist in Louisiana was sentenced to serve a 35-year sentence in prison and must be chemically castrated upon release.

Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape when the victim is prevented from resisting due to force or threats, two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13, and sexual battery.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible incident between “Clark and a juvenile by a person the victim had confided in” on July 16, 2020.

According to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux, the victim said that the behavior had happened for more than a year.

When the juvenile was interviewed, a second victim was discovered, the district attorney said.

Clark was taken into custody on July 17, 2020 on charges of sexual battery and molestation of a minor.

Prior to his guilty plea he was convicted of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile for receiving oral sex in a public place and spent 228 days in jail in 2021.

Perrilloux said that Clark will serve a total of 35-years within the Lousiana Department of Corrections, with the first 25 years “to be served without benefits.”

After Clark is released from prison, he must submit to chemical castration, Perrilloux said, in addition to registering as a sex offender, and forfeit all parental rights.

According to FOX 8, chemical castration was made legal in Louisiana in 2008 when former Governor Bobby Jindal signed a bill into law that would allow drug treatments of those found guilty of some crimes, such as molestation of a juvenile, aggravated rape, forcible rape, second-degree sexual battery, aggravated incest, and aggravated crime against nature.

Chemical castration is administered by injections of medroxyprogesterone acetate, which supresses a male’s sex drive by lowering testosterone levels.