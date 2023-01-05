Louisiana Dollar General clerk shoots and kills armed robber, gets charged with manslaughter

A Louisiana Dollar General store clerk who shot and killed an armed robber Monday is being charged with a crime, authorities said.

Rafus Anderson was working at the store in Monroe when the suspect entered with a weapon, a police report said. Anderson fired a shot that struck the suspect and a customer as the robber fled the store.

Responding police officers found the robber “lying in the money he had just robbed the store of” north of the scene, the report said. The suspect later died at a hospital.

The customer was taken to a hospital and was later released after receiving treatment. After the shooting, Anderson locked up the store, set the alarm and left.

He later gave a statement to police. He said he was afraid the suspect would kill him and “had no idea” that the suspect was struck by gunfire because he continued to run.

He also said the store had been the target of six armed robberies since August. He said there were four robberies and two attempted robberies.

Anderson is charged with manslaughter. He was released on bail Wednesday and was scheduled to appear in court the same day.

