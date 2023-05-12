Louisiana police find woman’s body in walk-in freezer at Arby’s restaurant

Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found in a walk-in freezer at an Arby’s restaurant in New Iberia, police said.

The New Iberia Police Department said the female victim was an employee at the restaurant on E. Admiral Doyle Drive, according to KADN. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told the local station.

According to preliminary information, Laseter said the death is suspicious, but foul play is not expected and it may have been an accident.

“Nothing is set in stone yet,” Laseter said.

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation,” the police captain told KADN. “(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene… this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Authorities are awaiting the results of a coroner’s autopsy to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

“We’re going to re-examine all the evidence tomorrow and they’re going to conduct an autopsy to give us the cause and manner of death. So there are a few more steps that we need to take before a (final) determination is made,” Laseter said.

Police interviewed several employees of the restaurant but no suspects have been named.