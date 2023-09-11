Louisiana soldier charged with shooting at woman and her young children during road rage incident

A military servicemember was arrested over the weekend after confessing to shooting at a woman and her two young children in Louisiana following a road rage incident.

Ryan Gooden, 26, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice, according to a probable cause report by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office obtained by Fox News Digital.

He confessed to being the shooter on Sunday, authorities said.

The woman told authorities her vehicle was struck by gunfire on Aug. 20 as she was driving with her daughter and son, ages 7 and 3 respectively. She said she had a run-in with two Black men in a sedan who then followed her.

They pulled up beside her and the driver, wearing a military-style camouflage uniform, fired a shot, she told investigators. The bullet struck the woman’s passenger-side front door, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle from surveillance cameras from nearby businesses. The car displayed “LA LPN AR19388 (Army Reserve)” and was registered to Gooden, a member of the armed forces, the police report said.

Gooden allegedly confirmed that he was a member of the military. He told investigators he exchanged words with the woman and shot at her vehicle with a .40 caliber Glock handgun, the report said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Army Reserve.