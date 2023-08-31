Louisiana woman stabbed grandfather in the face after grandparents ‘asked her to shower’: Police

A Louisiana woman was arrested after allegedly attacking her grandfather and stabbing him in the face after her grandparents confronted her about her lack of showering and hygiene schedule.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that they arrested Carrington Elise Harris after an investigation revealed that the 22-year-old threw a violent tantrum after her grandfather confronted her over her hygienic patterns.

Deputies said that they arrived at the home in Keithville, Louisiana on a domestic disturbance call.

The elderly couple told law enforcement that they argued with their grandchild “after they asked her to shower.”

DC TEENS CAPTURED ON VIDEO IN ATTEMPTED CARJACKING OF GRUBHUB DRIVER ARRESTED, CHARGED IN ROBBERY SPREE

Harris allegedly became irate and started to damage property inside the house. She then allegedly went outside and cut the power to the residence.

Police said that the grandparents tried to restrain Harris, but she escaped. She allegedly went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and “stabbed her grandfather in the face.”

OKLAHOMA POLICE ARREST 16-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT IN DEADLY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME SHOOTING

After her violent tirade, Harris allegedly darted into the woods by the home and hid from responding officers.

Several hours later, police said that, authorities found the woman still hiding in the woods and immediately took her into custody.

Harris was booked into the Caddo County Correctional Center, where she was being held without bond.

Harris’ grandfather, who was not identified, was taken to the Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health in Shreveport, Louisiana, for medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any information about his condition after the knife attack.