Louisville bank shooting suspect: Who is Connor Sturgeon?

Louisville police have identified Connor Sturgeon as the man who opened fire at the Old National Bank on East Main Street Monday morning.

The 23-year-old worked at the bank, Louisville Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a 3 p.m. news briefing. He was livestreaming during the attack, she added.

The first reports of shots fired came in at 8:38 a.m., she said. Sturgeon shot at responding officers.

“We then returned fire and stopped that threat,” she said. “The suspect is deceased. This is the only time that I will mention the suspect name in this case: Connor Sturgeon, white male, 23 years of age, who was employed at Old National Bank.”

KENTUCKY POLICE END BANK SHOOTING WITHIN MINUTES, ‘ABOSLUTELY’ SAVED LIVES: TIMELINE

Sturgeon used a rifle during the attack, she said. It was not immediately clear whether he purchased it himself, she said.

Gwinn-Villaroel said she was unaware of any prior contacts between police and the gunman.

EMOTIONAL KENTUCKY GOV. BESHEAR SAYS HE KNOWS LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTING VICTIMS PERSONALLY, PLEADS FOR PRAYERS

“It is clear from the officers’ response that they absolutely saved people’s lives,” Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at an earlier press conference.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sturgeon worked at the bank for about two years as a “syndications associate and portfolio banker” and had three prior summer internships there.

He wrote that he had a master’s degree from the University of Alabama.

At least one officer was critically injured in the attack, police said, Nickolas Wilt, who was recently sworn in.

A second responding officer suffered minor injuries. In all, four people were killed, not including the gunman, and nine injured, authorities said.

LOUISVILLE POLICE RESPOND TO ACTIVE AGGRESSOR AT DOWNTOWN BANK

Gov. Andy Beshear, speaking at a news briefing alongside city leaders, said Monday that he had a personal connection to the attack.

“This is awful,” he said. “I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call their tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.