Louisville bank shooting suspect’s obituary lists accomplishments, doesn’t mention mass murder

An obituary for the banker in Louisville, Kentucky accused of killing five of his co-workers and shooting eight other people before he was killed by police lists the 25-year-old’s accomplishments but doesn’t make any mention of the shooting.

Connor Sturgeon, who was an employee of Old National Bank in Louisville, is accused of fatally shooting Tommy Elliott, 63, as well as Joshua Barrick, 40, Deana Eckert, 57, Jim Tutt, 64, and Juliana Farmer, 45.

Sturgeon also allegedly shot Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway. Galloway shot and killed Sturgeon, body camera video released by the Louisville Police Department shows.

The obituary for Sturgeon posted on legacy.com lists many of his accomplishments in academics and athletics.

FAMILY OF SUSPECTED LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTER CONNOR STURGEON SAYS HE SUFFERED ‘MENTAL HEALTH CHALLENGES’

“Connor was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama (2020), having received the prestigious Presidential Scholarship, graduating with a double major in finance and economics, along with receiving a Master’s of Science Degree. Prior to attending college, Connor was a 2016 graduate of Floyd Central High School, where he was a National Merit Scholar, a varsity basketball and track athlete (Regional Champion, 400 meter dash – 2016), along with having been selected as “Mr. Floyd Central” his senior year,” the obituary states.

Sturgeon’s obituary also states that he was “much loved by his girlfriend” as well as “many friends located all over the country.”

“All who knew Connor knew he loved (and followed) nearly every sport, being a walking database of NBA knowledge, trivia, and statistics. More than anything else, Connor loved Alabama Football and the Dallas Mavericks. Connor’s other passion involved his volunteer work with Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana,” the obituary also states.

LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTER’S DAD SAYS CONNOR STURGEON’S BRAIN WILL BE CHECKED FOR CTE: REPORT

Eight other people were hurt in the shooting.

One of the 911 calls made to police while the shooting was ongoing came from Sturgeon’s mother, who said that her son’s roommate called her to relay concerns.

“He’s not violent,” she said to the 911 operator. “He’s never done anything.”

In an earlier statement, the family of Sturgeon expressed remorse for Connor’s actions.

“No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community,” the family said in the statement,” the family said, according to WRDB.

The family also said Conner had “mental health challenges,” but there were “never any warning signs” that he could carry out the shooting at Old National Bank.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report