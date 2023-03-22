Louisville expanding year-old 911 police diversion program

A Louisville pilot program that diverts some 911 emergency calls to mental health professionals is expanding to a citywide service, Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

The pilot program, called the Crisis Call Diversion Program, was launched a year ago in a single police division, but later expanded to three more. The program has so far offered more than 600 people crisis support and referrals without involving police officers, according to a media release from the mayor’s office.

The expanded program will operate citywide from 2 to 10 p.m. seven days a week, but the hours could be expanded.

“This program helps ensure that people in crisis are able to receive the help they need, which also allows our police to focus on preventing and solving crimes,” Greenberg said.

The expansion is in line with a recommendation by the U.S. Department of Justice after its investigation of Louisville police practices, Greenberg said.