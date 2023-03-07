Loyola Chicago’s Sister Jean, 103, journeys to New York for Ramblers’ A-10 Conference tournament

Age is just a number for Loyola Chicago’s beloved chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Known by many simply as Sister Jean, the Catholic nun who has become a fixture in college basketball traveled with the Ramblers to New York for their first-round matchup against Saint Joseph’s in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Tuesday.

“At 103 years old, Sister Jean was not going to miss Loyola Chicago’s opening round game in the A-10 Tournament,” the NCAA March Madness Twitter handle posted.

Sister Jean, who turned 103 in August, told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning that, aside from genetics, there are three simple things she attributes to living a long and healthy life.

“Well, I tell people when they ask me that question that I eat well, I sleep well and, hopefully, I pray well,” she said.

The Ramblers also play a role in that lifestyle.

“My basketball team, it keeps me young. All these young people keep me young at heart. I can’t walk, but they keep me young at heart,” she said.

Sister Jean says the basketball team has taught her many things, but, of course, she’s done the same for the team.

“When I first started [praying with them before games], one of the young men said, ‘I just thought we’d be saying a lot of prayers, but then when Sister Jean gave us a scouting report …,'” she said before trailing off with a laugh.

St. Joseph’s defeated Loyola Chicago in Tuesday’s game, 72-67, to move on to the second round, where it will play No. 7 George Washington Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.