LSU star Angel Reese receives support from Tony Yayo, creator of ‘You Can’t See Me’ taunt

LSU star Angel Reese received support from the original creator of the “You Can’t See Me” taunt – Tony Yayo – nearly a week after the controversy stemming from the star basketball player giving Iowa’s Caitlin Clark a little bit of her own medicine.

Reese received criticism for her celebratory gestures as LSU was wrapping up its first national championship last Sunday against Iowa. Yayo addressed the controversy in an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday.

“When a Black girl do it, it’s a problem, but when a White girl do it, it’s not a problem,” Yayo said.

The G-Unit rapper was the original creator of the “You Can’t See Me” move, which was popularized by WWE star John Cena. The pro wrestler acknowledged Clark’s use of it during the tournament when she dropped back-to-back 40-point games.

“I just don’t want all this stuff to overshadow the win,” Yayo added. “There are other people on the team. There’s a great coach [Kim Mulkey] over there. I’m definitely looking up to anybody that’s a role model to Black women in this world.”

Clark told ESPN last week Reese shouldn’t be receiving any criticism.

“I think men have always had trash talk. That’s what it’s been, and I think more and more people, as they turn on the game, they’re appreciating it for what it is,” Clark said Tuesday. “I’m just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeves, and so does everybody else. So that should never be torn down, that should never be criticized, because I believe that’s what makes this game so fun. That’s what draws people to this game, that’s what draws it to the pro level, to college level, to the high school level. Either way, it doesn’t matter.”

“You should be able to play with that emotion. That’s what makes it so fun. Nobody wants to tune in and not see people be competitive and passioned about what they’re doing across any sport. That’s how it should be. I believe that’s what it should be, that’s how I’m going to continue to play, that’s how every girl should continue to play. I’m just lucky enough that we have fans support us and want to watch that type of basketball.”

Clark also said she has no issues with what Reese did.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all,” Clark added. “No matter what way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I compete, she competed. It was a super, super fun game. I think that’s what’s going to bring more people to our game.”

