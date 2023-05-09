LSU star Angel Reese suggests double standard when it comes to female athletes talking trash

LSU star Angel Reese dismissed any notion of animosity toward Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark in a recent interview, more than a month after their on-court rivalry garnered national attention.

Reese’s competitiveness and trash talk toward Clark were critiqued and criticized. The Most Outstanding Player of the women’s tournament hit Clark with the John Cena/Tony Yayo’s “You Can’t See Me” taunt during the game, and her and her teammates continued to use it as part of their celebrations.

Reese, who is set to appear in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition later this month, told the outlet that the moment was overhyped for what it was. She suggested the double standard between women’s and men’s basketball competitors.

“Caitlin and I are cool,” she told the outlet. “It’s just being able to force people to accept that women can talk trash. The women’s side gets penalized for it, or we’re considered as not being ladylike and that we’re not playing by the rules. We work just as hard as the men. Women can be who we are; women can be competitive.”

In the days since her fame skyrocketed, Reese has talked with Shaquille O’Neal and other professional superstars. She has even helped the LSU football squad meet with recruits, according to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“I’m excited and blessed to be able to have these opportunities to go out and be who I am,” she said. “It was hard for her to fly under the radar after the NCAA tournament, so the communications major opted to move her studies online for safety and protection. Don’t get it wrong, she loves the fans and the support, but sometimes a girl just wants to “shop in peace!”

Reese and the Tigers are loaded up for another run next season. Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow announced their transfers to the program this month.