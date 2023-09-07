LSU to reward Kim Mulkey with richest total contract in women’s college basketball history: reports

LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey won a championship in April, and now she is being rewarded.

Mulkey has agreed to a new 10-year contract worth $32 million which must still be confirmed by the LSU board of supervisors on Friday, according to ESPN.

The news was first reported by The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Mulkey’s deal will be the richest total contract in women’s college basketball history once finalized, according to ESPN. The contract will keep Mulkey near the top of her profession in terms of average annual salary.

The LSU head coach will make $3.65 million in 2033, the final year of the deal, according to The Advocate.

Mulkey took over the LSU program in April 2021 after leading Baylor to three national championships in her 21 years at the university.

In just her second season coaching the Tigers, Mulkey led LSU to its first-ever championship in basketball, beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game.

“I couldn’t hold it,” Mulkey said after winning the championship, per ESPN. “I got very emotional. That’s really not like me until the buzzer goes off, but I knew we were going to hold on and win this game. I don’t know if it’s the mere fact that we’re doing this in my second year back home. I don’t know if it was the fact that I am home. I don’t know if it was looking across there at my daughter and my grandchildren. I don’t know if it was looking across at LSU. I don’t know what it was, but I lost it.

“So that should tell you what I think about it. Very, very emotional and tears of joy.”

Mulkey won two championships as a player at Louisiana Tech and as an assistant coach in 1988.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley are estimated to have earned an estimated $3 million last season.

Mulkey and LSU will kick off the 2023-23 college basketball season against the Colorado Buffaloes on November 11th.