LSU’s Angel Reese latest Tigers athlete to ink NIL deal with Caktus AI

LSU basketball star Angel Reese has another name, image and likeness deal under her belt after winning the women’s basketball tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Reese partnered with Caktus AI on Saturday. She announced the partnership in a video posted to her social media.

“The days of underexposure, underinvestment and underrepresentation are over,” Reese said in the video. “We pushed boundaries, and the world’s taking notice. This is only the beginning. Lean in or lose.”

Reese is the latest LSU student-athlete to partner with the AI company. Star gymnast Olivia Dunne partnered with the company earlier this year and the deal sparked a warning from Louisiana State University about plagiarism.

“At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity,” the school said in a statement back in March, according to The Advocate.

“However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”

LSU’s code of conduct for students does not specifically outline the use of artificial intelligence but does qualify plagiarism as academic misconduct.

Plagiarism is defined in the code of conduct as a “lack of appropriate citation, or the unacknowledged inclusion of someone else’s words, structure, ideas, or data; failure to identify a source, or the submission of essentially the same work for two assignments without permission of the Instructor.”

TikTok stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder, of Miami, also teamed up with the company.

Reese made waves during the NCAA championship when she taunted Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. It sparked a firestorm on social media, and she leaned into it, showing no fear.

According to On3 Sports, her NIL valuation jumped to $1.3 million.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.