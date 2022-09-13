LSU’s Brian Kelly pays fine for being late one week after exchange with reporter

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is sticking with his bit.

Following LSU’s opening game loss to Florida State in Week 1, Kelly joked with a late-arriving media, saying that they would be fined for not being on time.

“With that, we’ll open it up to this late arriving media crowd that must have enjoyed the weekend,” Kelly said last week. “That’s usually $10 that we put in the kitty. We’ll have a big bash at the end of the year at my place.”

A reporter responded to the jab, taking a shot following Kelly’s first loss as head coach of the Tigers.

“Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time,” the reporter said to Kelly.

On Monday, Kelly was the one late to his media responsibilities, displaying a $10 bill to the room.

“There’s my $10,” Kelly said on Monday. “So, let’s get that out of the way right away. I pay my debts.”

Kelly was undoubtedly in a better mood on Monday following his first win as head coach of the Tigers.

LSU defeated Southern 65-17 in Kelly’s first game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after the disappointing start to his time as head coach of the Tigers.

“I think more importantly our guys wanted to get back on the field and play the game the right way,” Kelly said following the Week 2 win, according to 247 Sports. “That is, start fast, play with great attention to detail, play with great effort and enthusiasm.”

LSU scored a school record 37 points in the first quarter in Week 2 as they prepare for their first SEC game on Saturday against Mississippi State.