LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr has career game vs Arkansas; Brian Kelly invokes ‘Jordan Flu Game’ but there’s a twist

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. put together a phenomenal game against Arkansas on Saturday.

The freshman had eight total tackles with four sacks and two forced fumbles in the 13-10 victory as the No. 7 Tigers avoided the upset and appeared poised to move up a notch in the next round of AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff rankings.

LSU coach Brian Kelly revealed Perkins was feeling under the weather at the start of the game. He described Perkins’ performance as the linebacker’s own “Jordan Flu Game” in which Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan played through an illness in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz on the way to the team’s fifth NBA title.

And with the story, came a shocking revelation.

“I said, ‘Hey, you know, MJ threw up when he had his greatest game,’” Kelly said he told Perkins, via ESPN.

“[Perkins] said, ‘Who’s MJ?’”

Feel old yet?

Arkansas played without quarterback K.J. Jefferson. The Razorbacks’ quarterback dealt with a shoulder injury and Cade Fortin was thrust into the role. Fortin was 8-of-13 with 92 yards and a score. Arkansas couldn’t break through the defense enough to get past the Tigers.

“Not seeming to have much success on any of it right now,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “And part of it is they’ve got to respect that the quarterback is going to pull the ball and throw it and if they don’t, you’ve got problems.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.