LSU’s Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy after wild season-long race

For the second time in four years, LSU has a Heisman Trophy winner.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Saturday night, beating out Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels received 503 first-place votes, and Penix received 292.

Daniels’ numbers are eye-popping. He threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He led the Tigers to a 9-3 record despite a defense that allowed the second-most yards and third-most points per game in the SEC.

He is just the fourth player since 1986 to win the award with three losses in the regular season.

Daniels was actually behind in the Heisman odds in Vegas heading into championship weekend, but the favorite at the time, Nix, was unable to lead his Ducks to the Pac-12 title and into the College Football Playoff.

That left the door open for Daniels. At different points during the season, Penix and even Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy were favored to win.

But Daniels separated himself from the pack down the stretch. In his final three games, he threw for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Daniels is the first Tiger to win the Heisman Trophy since Joe Burrow did so in 2019. Burrow was the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and the third of three straight Heisman winners selected No. 1 overall, joining Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Billy Cannon won the award in 1959, and in 2009, Doc Fenton was awarded the trophy for his 1908 season, when the National Football Foundation retroactively selected winners from 1889 to 1934. So, Daniels is the fourth LSU player to be named the Heisman winner.

It’s the 37th time a quarterback has won the trophy, the most of any position. Running back is second with 21.

Daniels and LSU will face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl New Year’s Day.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.