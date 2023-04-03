LSU’s Olivia Dunne celebrates team advancing to NCAA semis with viral TikTok: ‘It’s a great day to be a Tiger’

Olivia Dunne celebrated LSU’s berth into the national semifinals of the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships on Sunday with a viral TikTok video of herself and her teammate Elena Arenas.

Dunne and Arenas performed one of the dances that have gone viral over the last few months while in their leotards. LSU advanced out of the NCAA Denver Regional on Sunday with a final score of 197.750.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s a great day to be a Tiger,” Dunne wrote in response to one of her fans.

LSU and Michigan tied for the second at the regional while Denver took home the title. It will be the 32nd appearance for the LSU program in the NCAA Championships.

“The beat goes on. We weren’t perfect, but this team just continues to fight and do enough to keep it going,” LSU coach Jay Clark said, via the school’s website. “I’m just so proud of them and their spirit and who they are as people. They do it for each other. This is a special group and it makes it that much sweeter that we got through it in the fashion that we did against some very good teams.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE SOFTBALL COACH TOSSES BASE, GETS IN UMP’S FACE AFTER HOME RUN GETS REVERSED

Arenas and Chase Brock finished tied for second place on the vault with a score of 9.900. Haleigh Bryant picked up the top spot on the uneven parallel bars with a 9.975. Bryant also finished tied for first in the floor exercise with a 9.950.

Dunne did not compete.

LSU will have an uphill battle as they take on the nation’s best gymnasts. Oklahoma, Kentucky, Utah, UCLA, California, Florida and Denver will join LSU to compete for a national title.