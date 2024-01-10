LSU’s Olivia Dunne claims she’s just an ‘ordinary girl’ after question about fame

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne took a page out of “Hannah Montana” as the squad’s Instagram page conducted a quick Instagram Q&A as the Tigers hit the road for a trip to Utah for the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad.

Dunne was asked whether it was “weird being famous.” She responded with the song “Ordinary Girl” by Miley Cyrus’ character Hannah Montana. She then reposted the interaction on her own Instagram Stories. She has nearly 5 million followers on the social media platform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m just an ordinary girl. Sometimes I’m lazy, I get bored, I get scared, I feel ignored. I feel happy, I get silly, I choke on my own words. I make wishes, I have dreams,” the song goes.

Dunne is far from the “ordinary girl” Hannah Montana sings about. She is one of the most followed collegiate athletes on social media, boasting nearly 8 million followers on TikTok as well. Because of that, she has earned some lucrative NIL deals along the way as well, including an appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition over the summer.

However, the fame has some scary downsides.

Dunne explained that a security guard now travels with the team because of a security incident at the University of Utah last year. She also does not attend classes in person.

OLIVIA DUNNE WONDERS IF SHE’S ‘SHADOW BANNED’ AS TIKTOK VIDEOS FAIL TO SCORE 1M VIEWS

“I love getting to know the people that follow me and what I do, so I always try to say hi to everybody I can that recognizes me when I’m out in public and I always try to take a picture,” she told NJ.com in November. “But this past year, it’s been a bit crazy.

“I had a scare once with a message that I got about a class I was going to, and I was like, you know what, it’s not worth it,” she added. “It was a threat. It seemed like they knew where I was at and what class, and I just decided better (to be) safe than sorry.”

Dunne’s focus appears to be back on gymnastics as LSU looks to embark on another successful season following its fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships last year.

The Tigers started the season with a narrow win over Ohio State but dropped in the latest rankings from No. 4 to No. 5. This weekend’s meet will feature LSU, No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Utah and No. 12 UCLA.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.