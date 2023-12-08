LSU’s Olivia Dunne ‘taking a break from slaying’ amid finals week

Olivia Dunne is still a regular college student, believe it or not.

The LSU gymnast is wrapping up the first semester of her senior year, but first she has to take her finals.

Finals week is always stressful. So, perhaps Dunne doesn’t have much time for TikTok.

The 21-year-old seemed to hint at that in her latest TikTok post Thursday.

In a video she captioned “Back to slaying soon,” Dunne added a graphic to the video that said, “POV: it’s finals week.”

“Right now, I’m not depressed. I’m just having a little break from slaying. I’m just having a little break from slaying, and I’m gonna go back to slaying soon, so don’t you worry,” Dunne said, mouthing words from another video while gripping a container of ice cream.

Dunne was mouthing the words from a video previously recorded by TikTok star Isaac HP. Kylie Jenner also used his audio in a recent TikTok.

Dunne revealed last month she no longer attends classes in person because of a frightening incident.

“I had a scare once with a message that I got about a class I was going to, and I was like, you know what, it’s not worth it,” she said. “It was a threat. It seemed like they knew where I was at and what class, and I just decided better (to be) safe than sorry.”

Dunne first mentioned she no longer attended in-person classes in an interview with Elle magazine. However, NJ.com cited a 2021 police report when it reported she received a threatening message from someone who said they would “shoot up” the school. There was no arrest made after an investigation.

Dunne also revealed the LSU gymnastics team has heightened security because of her popularity, especially after overzealous Dunne fans at the University of Utah created a ruckus when the Tigers were at the school for a meet in January. Dunne had to urge her massive social media fan base to be “respectful.”

