LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith does not ‘quite remember’ fainting at White House ceremony

LSU Tigers forward Sa’Myah Smith caused a stir Friday when she fainted during the team’s trip to the White House to celebrate their national championship with President Biden.

The White House medical staff responded to Smith in the East Room on Friday, and she eventually left the room in a wheelchair. The SEC All-Freshman Team selection told NOLA.com she was feeling better after the scary incident.

“I don’t quite remember how everything happened,” Smith told the outlet. “I just remember waking up pretty scared. The last thing I remember is telling one of my coaches, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to pass out.’”

Tigers coach Kim Mulkey said it was not the first time Smith has fainted.

“She did this on her recruiting visit,” Mulkey said. “We should have thought about it earlier.”

Smith, a freshman from Texas, appeared in every game for LSU this past season, averaging 4.6 points.

There had been some uncertainty about LSU’s visit to Washington after first lady Jill Biden previously suggested the Iowa women’s basketball team also receive an invitation to the White House. The Iowa Hawkeyes lost 102-85 to LSU in the national title game.

Angel Reese hinted at the possibility of LSU skipping the ceremony altogether but ultimately decided on going.

“In the beginning we were hurt – it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything,” Reese said on ESPN programming after the controversy died down. “You don’t get that experience (to go to the White House) ever … and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that so I’m going to do what’s best for the team and we’ve decided we’re gonna go.

“I’m a team player. I’m gonna do what’s best for the team … I’m the captain.”

