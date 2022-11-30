Lucy Letby trial: Parents requested transfer before nurse allegedly poisoned baby, according to testimony

The jury in the ongoing murder trial of Lucy Letby in the U.K. recently heard evidence indicating that two parents had requested their newborn be transferred shortly before the alleged killer neonatal nurse poisoned him.

Letby, 32, allegedly attempted to murder the unidentified baby boy, referred to as Child F, by intentionally adding insulin to his feeding bag at the Countess of Chester Hospital in August 2015, jurors were told earlier this week, according to the BBC.

She is also alleged to have killed Child F’s twin brother, Child E, in the hospital’s neonatal unit less than 24 hours earlier. Both boys were born prematurely.

Letby is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital during a year-long killing spree between 2015 and 2016.

Jurors were also shown nursing notes from one of Letby’s colleagues, who remained unidentified for legal reasons, that showed Child F’s parents had requested to move the boy to another hospital after his brother had died.

“Parents supported throughout the day by myself following the death of sibling,” the note said. “Parents would like to transfer … transport team unavailable today due to emergency. Sincere apologies given to parents.”

“Provisionally booked for tomorrow morning,” the noted added.

When asked Aug. 4, 2015, about Child F’s condition, the nurse said he was “stable” and that there was “no sign of any issues.” But the baby’s heart rate skyrocketed to more than 200 beats per minute and his blood sugar plummeted shortly after midnight, jurors were told.

The young baby boy then “became quieter” and was “slightly jaundiced,” Letby’s former colleague said, adding that he had been “nice and stable” when her shift started but that his condition deteriorated “suddenly.”

When he was administered extra sugar, Child F’s blood glucose returned to normal levels, and he was ultimately discharged upon making a recovery.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson told the jury at the start of the trial that Letby was a “constant, malevolent presence” at the hospital’s neonatal unit.

Letby was allegedly the “common denominator,” and the babies’ deaths coincided with her shifts.

Letby denies all 22 charges against her, and the trial is expected to last up to six months.

